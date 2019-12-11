Magic vs. Lakers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Orlando 11-12; Los Angeles 21-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Los Angeles will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
The Lakers had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, taking their contest 142-125. PF Anthony Davis went supernova for Los Angeles as he had 50 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Orlando had to settle for an 110-101 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Orlando's loss came about despite a quality game from SG Evan Fournier, who had 26 points.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 21-3 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 11-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Orlando comes into the contest boasting the second most blocked shots per game in the league at 6.83. But Los Angeles is even better: they enter the contest with 7.13 blocked shots per game on average, good for best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Magic.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Lakers, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 25, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 17, 2018 - Orlando 130 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 31, 2018 - Orlando 127 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Orlando 109 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Mar 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Orlando 98
- Nov 11, 2015 - Orlando 101 vs. Los Angeles 99
