Who's Playing

Dallas @ Orlando

Current Records: Dallas 16-16; Orlando 13-21

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a contest against the Dallas Mavericks since March 8 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Dallas should still be riding high after a victory, while the Magic will be looking to get back in the win column.

The matchup between Orlando and the Utah Jazz this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 124-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of center Nikola Vucevic, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 34 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Dallas had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday, taking their game 115-98. The Mavericks' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and had 27 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

The Magic are now 13-21 while Dallas sits at 16-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 16.9 on average. But Dallas enters the matchup with 21.4 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last 11 games against Orlando.