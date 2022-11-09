Who's Playing

Dallas @ Orlando

Current Records: Dallas 6-3; Orlando 2-9

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amway Center. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a victory, while Orlando will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Monday, Dallas narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 96-94. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, six assists and six boards. The game made it Doncic's ninth in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Houston Rockets on Monday, falling 134-127. Orlando's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Franz Wagner, who had 23 points and seven assists along with five rebounds, and power forward Paolo Banchero, who had 30 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.

Orlando's loss took them down to 2-9 while Dallas' victory pulled them up to 6-3. Allowing an average of 116.09 points per game, the Magic haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.