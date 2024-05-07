Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have not lost a game since April 5. Over the last month, they clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs. Now, they're hoping for their first trip to the Western Conference finals since 2016.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks took a more circuitous route to the second round, but they've arrived all the same after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in six games. If they can pull off the upset against the Thunder, they'll get back to the WCF for the second time in three seasons.

This should be a fascinating series featuring MVP candidates, elite backcourts and young centers on the rise. Will the Thunder's depth and defense be too much? Or can Doncic and Kyrie Irving put the Mavericks on their backs? We'll soon find out, with Game 1 set for Tuesday night.

Thunder vs. Mavericks schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Thunder vs. Mavericks, Game 1

Where to watch

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, May 7

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

Thunder: Much like the Celtics in the Eastern Conference, it will be interesting to see how the Thunder handle such a long layoff. Because they swept through the Pelicans, they haven't played a game since April 29, more than a week ago. For what it's worth, Game 1 of the first round, which came after a week off as well, was by far their worst performance of that series, and they probably would have lost if the Pelicans had a bit more about them.

Mavericks: For the Mavericks, the big question heading into Game 1 is how healthy is Luka Doncic's knee? The MVP candidate is going to suit up but acknowledged during the first round that he would "probably not" be playing on this sprain if it was the regular season. He still got his numbers in the first-round win over the Clippers, but he shot 40.5% from the field and 23.9% from 3-point land along the way. If he shoots like that, the Mavericks are going to have a hard time winning this series.

Prediction

This profiles as an extremely close series, and the Thunder open as slight favorites at home, where they went 33-8 this season. Expect the Thunder to throw the first punch and defend their homecourt. Pick: Thunder -3.5