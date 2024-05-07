DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets fell 0-2 in the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 106-80 loss on Monday night. The locker room was completely silent afterward, and coach Michael Malone did not hold back.

"They kicked our ass. So yeah, it got away from us," Malone said after the game.

Slow starts have become common for the Nuggets in these playoffs, but Monday was more serious than usual as they found themselves down 61-35 at halftime. According to SportNet Stats, that 26-point deficit is the largest in NBA history by a defending champion on their home court. In those first two quarters, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 36 points, which means that duo outscored the whole Denver roster.

The Nuggets were visibly frustrated after the break and could not regain composure. Their 80 points were the fewest points they have scored in a game this season, and Monday marked the third largest home playoff loss in franchise history.

Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets' efforts with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Nikola Jokic put up 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Justin Holiday contributed with 13 points off the bench. However, Malone said that across the board -- including himself -- the Nuggets did not play well.

As a team, they shot just 34.9% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. This happened even without the Timberwolves having three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who missed Game 2 because of the birth of his son.

Minnesota had four double-digit scorers, with Towns and Edwards leading the way with 27 points each. Towns also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. As a whole, the Timberwolves made 50.6% of their shots and won the battle in the paint 52-34. Their defense also forced 19 turnovers.

Malone said his team lost control of its emotions and needed to learn to have "a little bit more poise" when things are not going their way. At one point, Murray was on the bench and threw a heat pack on the court in the middle of a play. Malone did not see this incident, but he did point out his team's overall attitude.

"The body language of our guys is not where I think it needs to be," Malone explained. "We just got beat up in our building. We got embarrassed in front of our fans. The good thing is we play Friday, and we get a chance to kind of get away and think about what we want to do moving forward. I'm not worried about anything other than trying to win Game 3. And really, just try to win the first quarter of Game 3 and build it from there."

The Nuggets now find themselves in uncharted territory. This is their first time ever losing Games 1 and 2 at home during a single playoff series. Their job will only get tougher as they travel to Minnesota for the next two battles. Game 3 is taking place in Target Center on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

"A loss like this is tough. You feel embarrassed, you feel exposed," Malone remarked. "So what are you going to do about it? That's my biggest thing. What are you going do to about it? Look at yourself in the mirror -- have the balls, have the courage to look yourself in the mirror and say, 'I did not do my job tonight' and be better next game."