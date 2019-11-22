Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Dallas 9-5; Cleveland 4-10

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Dallas Mavericks. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Mavericks' strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Mavericks really took it to Golden State for a full four quarters, racking up a 142-94 win. SG Luka Doncic had a stellar game for Dallas as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a triple-double on 35 points, 11 dimes, and ten boards. Doncic now has seven triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Cleveland, and boy were they were right. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the Miami Heat took down Cleveland 124-100. The losing side was boosted by PF Kevin Love, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 9-5 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 4-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.6 on average. But the Cavaliers are even better: they come into the game boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 19. We'll see if that edge gives the Cavaliers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.84

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 10-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Cleveland have won five out of their last nine games against Dallas.