Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Dallas 9-5; Cleveland 4-10
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Dallas Mavericks. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Mavericks' strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Mavericks really took it to Golden State for a full four quarters, racking up a 142-94 win. SG Luka Doncic had a stellar game for Dallas as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a triple-double on 35 points, 11 dimes, and ten boards. Doncic now has seven triple-doubles this season.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Cleveland, and boy were they were right. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the Miami Heat took down Cleveland 124-100. The losing side was boosted by PF Kevin Love, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 9-5 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 4-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.6 on average. But the Cavaliers are even better: they come into the game boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 19. We'll see if that edge gives the Cavaliers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.84
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 10-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Cleveland have won five out of their last nine games against Dallas.
- Nov 03, 2019 - Dallas 131 vs. Cleveland 111
- Mar 16, 2019 - Dallas 121 vs. Cleveland 116
- Feb 02, 2019 - Dallas 111 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 01, 2018 - Cleveland 98 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 11, 2017 - Cleveland 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Jan 30, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Cleveland 97
- Nov 25, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Dallas 90
- Mar 16, 2016 - Cleveland 99 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2016 - Cleveland 110 vs. Dallas 107
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, top DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Sixers vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Sixers vs. Spurs game 10,000 times.
-
Rockets vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rockets vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Thunder odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Thunder game 10,000 times.
-
Carmelo still has same bad habits
It won't matter how many points Melo scores if the Blazers can't play defense
-
Carnelo hopes return motivates others
Anthony was out of the league for more than a year before signing with the Blazers
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans