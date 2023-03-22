Who's Playing
Golden State @ Dallas
Current Records: Golden State 37-36; Dallas 36-36
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.95 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors will be strutting in after a victory while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Dubs and the Houston Rockets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Golden State wrapped it up with a 121-108 win on the road. Golden State can attribute much of their success to point guard Stephen Curry, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to seven boards, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who had 29 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 112-108 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Dallas was up 96-83 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Kyrie Irving (28 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Dubs didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Dallas in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 119-113 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Dubs since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $115.00
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Dallas.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 113
- Nov 29, 2022 - Dallas 116 vs. Golden State 113
- May 26, 2022 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 110
- May 24, 2022 - Dallas 119 vs. Golden State 109
- May 22, 2022 - Golden State 109 vs. Dallas 100
- May 20, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Dallas 117
- May 18, 2022 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Mar 03, 2022 - Dallas 122 vs. Golden State 113
- Feb 27, 2022 - Dallas 107 vs. Golden State 101
- Jan 25, 2022 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Dallas 99 vs. Golden State 82
- Apr 27, 2021 - Dallas 133 vs. Golden State 103
- Feb 06, 2021 - Dallas 134 vs. Golden State 132
- Feb 04, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Dallas 116
- Jan 14, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Golden State 97
- Dec 28, 2019 - Dallas 141 vs. Golden State 121
- Nov 20, 2019 - Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 - Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 - Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91