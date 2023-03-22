Who's Playing

Golden State @ Dallas

Current Records: Golden State 37-36; Dallas 36-36

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.95 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors will be strutting in after a victory while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Dubs and the Houston Rockets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Golden State wrapped it up with a 121-108 win on the road. Golden State can attribute much of their success to point guard Stephen Curry, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to seven boards, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who had 29 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 112-108 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Dallas was up 96-83 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Kyrie Irving (28 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Dubs didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Dallas in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 119-113 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Dubs since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Dallas.