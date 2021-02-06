Who's Playing

Golden State @ Dallas

Current Records: Golden State 12-10; Dallas 9-14

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are on the road again Saturday and play against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at American Airlines Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Mavericks are out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. The Dubs put a hurting on Dallas on the road to the tune of 147-116. The score was close at the half, but Golden State pulled away in the second half with 73 points. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and eight rebounds.

Despite Golden State winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Dallas as a four-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Dubs are now 12-10 while the Mavericks sit at 9-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Dubs, Dallas enters the contest with 21.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Dallas' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.