Who's Playing
Golden State @ Dallas
Current Records: Golden State 12-10; Dallas 9-14
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are on the road again Saturday and play against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at American Airlines Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Mavericks are out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. The Dubs put a hurting on Dallas on the road to the tune of 147-116. The score was close at the half, but Golden State pulled away in the second half with 73 points. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and eight rebounds.
Despite Golden State winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Dallas as a four-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Dubs are now 12-10 while the Mavericks sit at 9-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Dubs, Dallas enters the contest with 21.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Dallas' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.
- Feb 04, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Dallas 116
- Jan 14, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Golden State 97
- Dec 28, 2019 - Dallas 141 vs. Golden State 121
- Nov 20, 2019 - Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 - Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 - Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91