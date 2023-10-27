Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Denver 1-0, Memphis 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last game and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nuggets, who come in off a win.

The Nuggets took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday. They came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 119-107.

Nikola Jokic was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Grizzlies last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 111-104 to New Orleans. The Grizzlies found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.9% worse than the opposition.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies had strong showings from Desmond Bane, who earned 31 points, and Xavier Tillman, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Luke Kennard's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Denver's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 44-37-1 record against the spread.

The Nuggets strolled past the Grizzlies in their previous meeting back in March by a score of 113-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.