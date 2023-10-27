Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Denver 1-0, Memphis 0-1
How To Watch
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last game and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nuggets, who come in off a win.
The Nuggets took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday. They came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 119-107.
Nikola Jokic was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Grizzlies last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 111-104 to New Orleans. The Grizzlies found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.9% worse than the opposition.
Despite the loss, the Grizzlies had strong showings from Desmond Bane, who earned 31 points, and Xavier Tillman, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Luke Kennard's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Denver's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.
Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 44-37-1 record against the spread.
The Nuggets strolled past the Grizzlies in their previous meeting back in March by a score of 113-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Denver is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 220.5 points.
Series History
Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.
- Mar 03, 2023 - Denver 113 vs. Memphis 97
- Feb 25, 2023 - Memphis 112 vs. Denver 94
- Dec 20, 2022 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 91
- Apr 07, 2022 - Denver 122 vs. Memphis 109
- Jan 21, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Denver 118
- Nov 03, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 106
- Nov 01, 2021 - Memphis 106 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 26, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 19, 2021 - Denver 139 vs. Memphis 137
- Mar 12, 2021 - Denver 103 vs. Memphis 102