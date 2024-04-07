1st Quarter Report
The 76ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 28-23 lead against the Grizzlies.
The 76ers entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Grizzlies step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Philadelphia 42-35, Memphis 27-50
What to Know
The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.
The defenses reigned supreme when the Grizzlies and the Pistons played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 213-point over/under. The Grizzlies took down the Pistons 108-90. That 18 point margin sets a new team best for Memphis this season.
Meanwhile, the 76ers beat the Heat on Thursday by the very same score they won with in their prior game: 109-105.
Tyrese Maxey had a dynamite game for the 76ers, almost dropping a triple-double on 37 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Maxey had some trouble finding his footing against the Cavaliers last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Memphis' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 27-50. As for Philadelphia, their win bumped their record up to 42-35.
The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for the 76ers, as the team is favored by a full 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.
The Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the 76ers when the teams last played back in March, but they still walked away with a 115-109 victory. Do the Grizzlies have another victory up their sleeve, or will the 76ers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Philadelphia is a big 12.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 12-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.
- Mar 06, 2024 - Memphis 115 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 23, 2023 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Memphis 105
- Dec 02, 2022 - Memphis 117 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Jan 31, 2022 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Memphis 119
- Dec 13, 2021 - Memphis 126 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Apr 04, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Jan 16, 2021 - Memphis 106 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Feb 07, 2020 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Memphis 107
- Dec 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Memphis 95
- Nov 10, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Philadelphia 106