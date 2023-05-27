Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Boston 57-25, Miami 44-38

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 2, Miami 3

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Celtics and the Heat are now at an even 5-5 over their past ten NBA head to heads.

The Celtics earned some postseason bragging rights after a sucessful outing on Thursday. They walked away with a 110-97 win over Miami. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Celtics had established an 18 point advantage. They got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Marcus Smart out in front who earned 23 points along with 5 steals. Smart has been getting better and better over the past three games.

The Celtics were dropping bombs up and down the court in the win and finished the game with 16 threes. The Celtics are 44-10 when they drop that many from long range.

This is a must-win for the Celtics as the Heat are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the Celtics can force a Game 7 or if the Heat leave them behind.

Odds

Boston is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 211 points.

