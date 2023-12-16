Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Detroit 2-23, Milwaukee 17-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Detroit Pistons, where tip off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Pistons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bucks, who come in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Bucks and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 258.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Milwaukee enjoyed a cozy 140-126 victory over Indiana.

It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 64 points and 14 rebounds. The contest was his fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 22nd straight loss. They were the victim of a painful 124-92 loss at the hands of Philadelphia. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the 76ers: they've now lost seven in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Pistons struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-23.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 123.3 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging only 108.1 points per game. The only thing between the Bucks and another offensive beatdown is the Pistons. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Bucks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in November, sneaking past 120-118. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 17-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.