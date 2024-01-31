Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Dallas 26-21, Minnesota 33-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.72

What to Know

The Mavericks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, Dallas had just enough and edged the Magic out 131-129. The Mavericks were down 70-54 with 1:57 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy two-point victory.

The Mavericks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 45 points, nine rebounds, and 15 assists. Doncic hasn't dropped below 28 points for nine straight games. Tim Hardaway Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 36 points along with eight rebounds.

The Thunder typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. They managed a 107-101 win over the Thunder. The success was a return to things as normal for the Timberwolves, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 113-112 upset defeat to the Spurs.

Dallas' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 26-21. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 33-14 record this season.

The Mavericks are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 13-8 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Mavericks beat the Timberwolves 115-108 in their previous matchup on January 7th. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 14-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.