NBA DFS for March 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday, you need to see what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure locked in Clippers forward Tobias Harris for under $8,000 on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Harris went off for almost 50 points on both sites -- one of his best performances of the season.



For Wednesday's slate, McClure is all over Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson as a value play at $4,600 on both FanDuel and DraftKings.



Clarkson has carved out a productive role in Cleveland since being trade from the Lakers this season. He's scored in double-figures in six consecutive games and regularly puts up strong numbers in rebounds, assists and steals.



With several Cleveland players on the shelf on Wednesday for what should be a fast-paced matchup against the Nuggets, Clarkson is a solid high-floor option who costs virtually nothing.



If you roster Clarkson, you'll have plenty of cap room to stack him with star teammate LeBron James, who is $12,500 on FanDuel and $11,400 on DraftKings.



'The King' is already an elite DFS option almost every game, but he's been going off for even bigger numbers than usual. In fact, he's been regularly pushing for 70 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in recent weeks.



He has a favorable chance to do it again on Wednesday against a Denver squad that's ranked 21st in scoring defense, giving up 107.7 points per game. Lock James in as one of the top overall plays of Wednesday's slate and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player who has been exploding for big numbers recently and gets a dream matchup on Wednesday against a porous defense. The stars are aligning for him to go for 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.