The NBA playoffs are underway, and the action has never been hotter. Sunday gave us our first elimination as the Timberwolves completed the 4-0 sweep of the Suns to notch their first playoff series win in 20 years. It was a 122-116 victory that remained tight until the very end.
Prior to that, the Mavericks tied the largest comeback in NBA playoffs history when they erased the Clippers' 31-point advantage and briefly held the lead late in the fourth quarter. But that was as close as they would get. Paul George sizzled in the first half and finished with 33 points, James Harden added 33 and Los Angeles pulled out a 116-11 win to tie the series 2-2.
In Sunday's opener, Jalen Brunson got the playoff party started and scored 47 points to set a franchise playoff record as the Knicks held on for a 97-92 win in Philadelphia to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Sixers.
Then, the Pacers took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks with a 126-113 victory. In doing so, Indiana has pushed the injury-riddled Bucks to the brink of elimination.
On Saturday, the Magic overcame a 2-0 series hole to tie things up at 2-2 with a 112-89 win over the Cavaliers. Then, the Oklahoma City Thunder took a commanding 3-0 series lead over New Orleans, while the Celtics jumped ahead to 2-1 over the Heat. To close out Saturday, the Lakers finally got a win over the Nuggets to avoid a sweep.
The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.
Sunday's playoff games
- Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92 (NY leads 3-1) -- Recap
- Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111 (Series tied 2-2) -- Recap
- Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113 (IND leads 3-1) -- Recap
- Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116 (MIN wins 4-0) -- Recap
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
First-round scores, series schedules
(All times Eastern)
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84
Game 4: Monday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85
Game 4: Monday, April 29, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108
Game 5*: Monday, April 29, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116
(Minnesota wins series 4-0)
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Clippers 116, Maverick 111
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD