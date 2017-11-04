NBA DFS for November 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He's been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

He was all over Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma on Friday night. On a night with a full schedule, he correctly identified Kuzma as a solid value play.

The result? Kuzma, who was just $4,700 on FanDuel, posted his second double-double of the season with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.

Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Saturday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

One player McClure absolutely loves: Nuggets guard Will Barton. Barton is off to a great start this season averaging 13.2 points per game.

The Nuggets-Warriors game is clearly the quickest projected pace of play tonight with a total approaching 230 points. Barton is McClure's favorite option to carry the second unit for Denver.

Barton is a steal at just $5,200 on FanDuel, leaving you room to roster a big name like Kevin Durant.

McClure says Durant at $10,000 on a 4-game slate is almost as automatic as LeBron James was last night. Durant is averaging 25.2 points per game and is shooting nearly 50 percent from 3-point range.

Durant and the Warriors are looking for their third straight win, while the Nuggets hope to win their fifth in the last six games. In one of the quickest paced games of the season, expect Durant to give maximum effort and return enormous value at a very reasonable price.

McClure is also targeting a big name who is about to see his price skyrocket. Lock him into your lineup now before his price goes way up in the coming days. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday evening and what star player will pile up big DFS production at a discounted price? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters so far this season.