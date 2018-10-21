NBA DFS: Klay Thompson and top picks for Oct. 21 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The first week of the 2018-19 NBA season will come to a close on Sunday night, with Western Conference contenders Oklahoma City, Houston and Golden State all in action. The four-game slate should attract plenty of DFS interest, with FanDuel offering a $250,000 Sunday NBA Shot, DraftKings offering $250,000 on their Excellent 8's contest, and thousands more on the line in other NBA DFS tournaments and cash games. And while we feel like we know what we'll get from stars like Kevin Durant and James Harden, it's the value extracted further down the lineup that often impacts the bottom line most. So before you set your NBA DFS lineups, be sure to check out SportsLine expert Mike McClure's Sunday NBA DFS picks.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure's lineups were money with Wolves guard Derrick Rose rostered on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Rose went off for 25 points, five assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block -- returning 12x value for owners.

For Sunday's main slate, McClure is high on Hawks rookie point guard Trae Young.

With a total set at 230.5 against the Cavaliers on Sunday night, Young should get plenty of shots in a high-scoring game and provide value at $6,100 on both sites. In his last outing, Young scored 20 points and dished out nine assists with four three-pointers to return over 7x on DraftKings.

McClure also likes Warriors guard Klay Thompson at $6,300 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.

Thompson isn't off to a very good start this year, shooting 1-of-10 from beyond the arc and scoring just 26 points on 29 shots in his first two games. However, we know that Thompson is one of the best shooters in the NBA and that the shots will eventually fall. Against the Nuggets on Sunday night, expect Thompson to get back into a groove and provide some scoring upside with his price dropping.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.