NBA DFS: LeBron James and best picks for March 4 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Another week of NBA DFS action tips off Monday with seven games on the slate, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Big names such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are among the most expensive players, while the NBA injury report will come into play as well with John Collins (illness) and Marvin Bagley III (knee) among the players who could be held out Monday. DraftKings is putting $500,000 on the line in its Mini Bounce Pass tournament, while FanDuel is hosting a $333K NBA Shot contest. Before entering these or any other NBA DFS tournaments, cash games or 50-50s on Monday, March 4, first check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice can help you cash in on the Monday night slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Monday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is banking on LeBron James at $12,400 on FanDuel and $11,200 on DraftKings. He's stacking him with Rajon Rondo ($6,100 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings) as the Lakers take on a Clippers squad that is giving up 113.6 points per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

This NBA DFS strategy has a chance to pay off because both players have been putting up some big numbers recently. James, who is in danger of missing the NBA playoffs in his first season in Los Angeles, has seen his numbers go up in recent games as he's averaged 28.4 points and 11.8 assists over his past five games. And with Lonzo Ball (ankle) still on the shelf, Rondo has also put up some huge numbers, including going for over 8x value on FanDuel in two of his past three outings.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a price lower than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.