NBA DFS October 24: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and he's cashed multiple lineups during NBA's opening week thanks to some tremendous value picks.



He was also all over the breakout performance of Suns guard Mike James on Monday. James, who was a complete steal at $4,100 on FanDuel, piled up 18 points, seven assists, and two rebounds against the Kings (26.9 FD points).



McClure correctly predicted that James would get a ton of usage due to the absence of Eric Bledsoe. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Tuesday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Kyle Korver. Korver's minutes have been limited this season, but he's in a great spot to get more usage on Tuesday night against the Bulls since Derrick Rose is out and JR Smith is questionable. That'll lead to more opportunities for Korver in a game the Cavaliers are favored by 14.5 points.



Korver is a complete steal at just $3,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis.



Porzingis, priced at $8,500 on DraftKings, has become a focal point of New York's offense without Carmelo Anthony this year. He is off to a sizzling start with 32.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and McClure says he'll thrive against Boston's undersized front court. Not only will Porzingis score, but he'll pile up blocks, steals, and rebounds as well, giving you extra opportunities to pile up huge DFS points.



McClure is also targeting another star player who has a price tag that makes him a must-play on Tuesday. Get him in your lineup before his price soars in the coming days. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday night and what star has dropped to a price that makes him a must play? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has cashed multiple DFS lineups in the NBA's opening week, and find out.