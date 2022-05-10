The NBA G League on Monday announced a field of 44 NBA Draft prospects for this year's annual G League Elite Camp in Chicago, and two of the players -- Kyle Foster of Howard and Brison Gresham of Texas Southern -- were participants in this year's HBCU All-Star Game. The camp, scheduled every year just before the NBA Draft Combine, is a chance for prospects to showcase their abilities in front of NBA executives and decision-makers with a chance to play their way into the combine.

Foster spent five seasons in the MEAC at Howard where he eventually blossomed into an All-MEAC standout as a senior in 2021-22, averaging 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and. In his final collegiate season, he led the Bison to their first winning season in two decades while finishing as one of the top 3-point shooters by percentage in the entire sport.

Gresham, who began his career at UMass and spent time at Houston from 2017 through 2021, also had a career year at Texas Southern this past season while earning an invite to the HBCU All-Star Game. He was a standout in the All-Star game while showcasing his rebounding and defense. As a senior he averaged 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. His 13.0% block rate rated No. 1 among players in the SWAC and 13th nationally.

The G League Elite Camp will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on May 16-17. If selected, players from the camp will advance to the NBA Draft Combine, scheduled for May 18-22 at the same arena.

G League Elite Camp invitees