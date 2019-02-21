NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 21: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

The NBA schedule gets rolling again Thursday following the All-Star break with six games. Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics are in Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (-5.5), while LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play host to James Harden and the Houston Rockets (-3) in a Western Conference matchup with far-reaching implications. Meanwhile, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors (-11.5) cap the night by hosting the Sacramento Kings, led by dynamic guards De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on all these showdowns, but if you're feeling truly bold Thursday, SportsLine lead handicapper Adam Thompson is going huge, putting together a three-team parlay of best bets that could return a massive 6-1 payout.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine, cites deeply researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his win streaks. He enters Thursday on a sizzling 48-34 run on NBA picks against the spread, bringing more than $1,000 to $100 bettors tailing him. His three selections for Thursday are locked in and available exclusively at SportsLine.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Thompson is backing Milwaukee at home against Boston. He has hit on his past three NBA expert picks involving the Bucks, the last coming on Jan. 7 when he took them, also at -5.5, in a 114-102 home victory over the Jazz.

He knows Milwaukee (43-14) owns the NBA's best record. But the Bucks are also the league's best team against the spread, a robust 34-21-2. Their 23-5 home record is second only to the Nuggets (25-4).

Boston (37-21) is one game behind Indiana for the No. 3 spot in the East. The Celtics have won seven of 10, but are only 14-13 on the road. The Celtics usually have an advantage in terms of depth, but that might not be the case Thursday.

"Boston is among the bottom-five in road covers," Thompson told SportsLine. "The Celtics' strong depth may be in trouble without Aron Baynes and possibly Gordon Hayward. Meanwhile, Nikola Mirotic is expected to make his Bucks debut." Confidently lock in the Bucks into your parlay and you could be well on your way to a colossal payoff.

Thursday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Heat at 76ers (-6.5), 7 p.m.

Suns at Cavaliers (+1), 7 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Nets (+2), 7:30 p.m.

Celtics at Bucks (-5.5), 8 p.m.

Rockets at Lakers (+3), 10:30 p.m.

Kings at Warriors (-11.5), 10:30 p.m.