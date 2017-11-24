NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Lonzo's roller coaster vs. Simmons' bullet train to stardom
Ball and Simmons are having very different rookie seasons, but they could lead to the same place
Even though they play the same position, Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball couldn't be more different -- both in the way they play and the path that they've taken so far in their rookie season.
Simmons is a 6-10 freight train who takes control of the game and intimidates the defense through sheer force. Lonzo is more passive, waiting for the game to come to him and never forcing the issue. So far it's worked well for Simmons, who is putting up numbers that we haven't seen from a rookie in quite some time -- his 7.7 assists per game would be the most from a first-year player since Chris Paul in the 2005-06 season.
Meanwhile Ball's struggles have been one of the biggest story lines of this NBA season, fairly or not, even as the Lakers haven't been as bad as expected. His historically bad shooting coupled with Lakers coach Luke Walton's choice to leave him on the bench for a couple of fourth quarters have some screaming "bust" while others vehemently defend him. The truth is Ball's rookie ride has been a roller coaster -- not one that gradually goes up and down, but one that reaches incredible heights only to see the bottom suddenly fall out as the riders plummet back down to earth.
Lonzo's highs have been incredibly high: He became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double and also became the only Laker other than Magic Johnson to record multiple triple-doubles in his rookie season. But the lows have been lower than any rookie who's gotten as many minutes as he has. So the question is, which is the real Lonzo Ball?
Simmons has spoiled us into thinking that a rookie destined for stardom should be dominant from the start, but it doesn't always work that way. It's clear that Lonzo's road will be much rockier than Simmons', but their destination might end up being one in the same.
Here are this week's rookie rankings.
|1
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers G
Last week: 1
|2
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics F
Last week: 2
|3
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers F
Last week: 5
|4
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers G
Last week: 8
|5
John Collins Atlanta Hawks F
Last week: Unranked
|6
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls F
Last week: 9
|7
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz G
Last week: 3
|8
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings G
Last week: Unranked
|9
Frank Mason III Sacramento Kings G
Last week: Unranked
|10
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks G
Last week: 4
