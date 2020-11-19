Prior to Wednesday's NBA Draft, news began to break that Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson had suffered a serious lower leg injury during a recent workout. At the time, no one had any idea what the severity of Thompson's injury was.

On Thursday, the Warriors announced that Thompson had suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2020-21 season.

Thompson suffered the injury during an open workout on Wednesday and couldn't put any weight on his leg after getting hurt. The sharpshooting guard underwent tests on Thursday to determine how bad the injury was.

This injury is the latest blow to Thompson after he missed the 2019-20 season following a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson was working his way back to the court and the Warriors were expected to be a force in the Western Conference with Stephen Curry and Thompson finally reuniting.

As Thompson was dealt an absolutely brutal blow, the Warriors star guard received some well wishes from several players throughout the NBA including the likes of Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, and Heat guard Goran Dragic among others.

Thompson also received some positive thoughts from a pair of his teammates in Eric Paschall and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

While it's a tough situation for him to deal with, Thompson certainly has quite a few people in his corner as he vows to return from yet another devastating injury.