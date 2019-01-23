NBA trade rumors: Grizzlies will listen to offers for Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, per report
The Grizzlies have lost six games in a row, and 12 of their last 13
After years of staving it off, the Memphis Grizzlies have finally reached the tipping point with their franchise cornerstones, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team will begin listening to trade offers for their two best players. Until now, they had been reluctant to consider moving either of their veteran leaders.
After a dream start to the season, the Grizzlies faded quickly. Once 15-9, they're just 4-19 over the last six weeks or so, and have sunk near the bottom of the Western Conference. They're currently on a six game losing streak, and have lost 12 of their last 13 games. It's partly a matter of coming back down to earth after their strong start, and partly a matter of injuries ravaging the team yet again.
In any case, the Grizzlies have apparently decided that there is no longer any hope of trying to trudge on through everything with Gasol and Conley leading the way. And it's hard to fault them.
The longer they hold onto either player, the lower their value becomes in any potential trade -- Gasol will turn 34 later this month, and Conley is already 31. Plus, the past few seasons have proven that while Gasol and Conley are tremendous players, that duo alone isn't enough to carry the Grizzlies -- at least not to any sort of meaningful postseason memories.
There figures to be plenty of teams interested in each player, though finding a suitable deal may not be so easy. Gasol makes over $24 million per year and has a 15 percent trade kicker, while Conley's salary is over $30 million. Their ages and large salaries could make it tricky to find a deal that works for both sides.
