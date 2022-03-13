Who's Playing
New York @ Brooklyn
Current Records: New York 28-39; Brooklyn 34-33
What to Know
The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 26 of 2020. New York's road trip will continue as they head to Barclays Center at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against Brooklyn. The Nets will be strutting in after a victory while the Knicks will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was close but no cigar for New York as they fell 118-114 to the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday. Power forward Julius Randle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 36 points and 12 boards along with six assists.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn took their contest against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Thursday by a conclusive 129-100 score. With Brooklyn ahead 72-51 at the half, the game was all but over already. Power forward Kevin Durant (25 points) and shooting guard Seth Curry (24 points) were the top scorers for the Nets. Curry had some trouble finding his footing against the Charlotte Hornets last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
New York's defeat took them down to 28-39 while Brooklyn's win pulled them up to 34-33. In Brooklyn's win, Seth Curry had 24 points in addition to five steals and Kevin Durant dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds in addition to seven dimes. We'll see if New York have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $135.00
Odds
The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Brooklyn have won 14 out of their last 25 games against New York.
