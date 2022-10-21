Who's Playing
Toronto @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Toronto 1-0; Brooklyn 0-1
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are 5-26 against the Toronto Raptors since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Brooklyn and Toronto will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nets are out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.
The night started off rough for Brooklyn on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 130-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooklyn was down 98-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Brooklyn's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kevin Durant, who had 32 points along with four blocks.
Meanwhile, Toronto narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105. Having forecasted a close victory for the Raptors, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Pascal Siakam (23 points) was the top scorer for Toronto.
Toronto's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Brooklyn's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if Brooklyn bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Sportsnet ONE
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 26 out of their last 31 games against Brooklyn.
