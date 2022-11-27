Who's Playing

Portland @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Portland 11-8; Brooklyn 9-11

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Barclays Center at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. They should still be riding high after a win, while the Brooklyn Nets will be looking to right the ship.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 132-129 victory over the New York Knicks. The Trail Blazers can attribute much of their success to power forward Jerami Grant, who had 44 points, and shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 38 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Brooklyn and the Indiana Pacers this past Friday was not particularly close, with Brooklyn falling 128-117. Power forward Kevin Durant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 36 points and eight assists along with nine boards.

Rip City is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-2-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Portland is now 11-8 while Brooklyn sits at 9-11. Rip City is 5-5 after wins this season, and the Nets are 6-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Nets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.