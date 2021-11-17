Who's Playing

Golden State @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Golden State 11-2; Brooklyn 10-4

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. Golden State will need to watch out since the Nets have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Brooklyn on Sunday. They put the hurt on the Oklahoma City Thunder with a sharp 120-96 win. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 33 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but the Dubs were not quite the Charlotte Hornets' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Golden State fell just short of Charlotte by a score of 106-102. Despite the defeat, the Dubs had strong showings from small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 28 points along with six rebounds, and point guard Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Brooklyn, who are 7-7 against the spread.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 10-4 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 11-2. We'll see if Brooklyn can repeat their recent success or if Golden State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $127.65

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Paul Millsap: Game-Time Decision (Personal)

Nicolas Claxton: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)

Kyrie Irving: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for Golden State