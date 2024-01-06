3rd Quarter Report

The Clippers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Pelicans 92-68.

The Clippers entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Pelicans step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Los Angeles 21-12, New Orleans 21-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

What to Know

The Clippers are 1-9 against the Pelicans since April of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Last Wednesday, Los Angeles earned a 131-122 victory over Phoenix.

The Clippers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Paul George out in front who scored 33 points along with seven rebounds. Kawhi Leonard was another key contributor, scoring 30 points along with eight rebounds.

The Timberwolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Pelicans proved too difficult a challenge. They rang in the new year with a 117-106 victory over the Timberwolves. The Pelicans pushed the score to 92-71 by the end of the third, a deficit the Timberwolves cut but never quite recovered from.

The Pelicans can attribute much of their success to Zion Williamson, who scored 27 points along with six assists.

Los Angeles has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 21-12 record this season. As for New Orleans, their win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 21-14.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.