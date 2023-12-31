Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Los Angeles 17-16, New Orleans 18-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

What to Know

The Pelicans and the Lakers are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. The New Orleans Pelicans will stay at home for another game and welcome the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Thursday, New Orleans earned a 112-105 win over Utah.

The Pelicans' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zion Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Ingram, who scored 26 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Los Angeles had to settle for a 108-106 defeat against Minnesota on Saturday.

Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 17 rebounds. He set a new season high mark in assists with eight. LeBron James was another key contributor, scoring 26 points along with six assists and three steals.

New Orleans' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 18-14. As for Los Angeles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-16 record this season.

Sunday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans were dealt a punishing 133-89 loss at the hands of the Lakers in their previous matchup on December 7th. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of James, who scored 30 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. Now that the Pelicans know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.