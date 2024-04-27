1st Quarter Report

The Thunder are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 23-19 lead against the Pelicans.

The Thunder entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it eight, or will the Pelicans step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans

Regular Season Records: Oklahoma City 57-25, New Orleans 49-33

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.84

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 2, New Orleans 0

The Thunder have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Saturday, they will fight it out against the New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Thunder are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

The Thunder will head into Wednesday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 32-point they dealt the Pelicans on Wednesday. Everything went the Thunder's way against the Pelicans as the Thunder made off with a 124-92 win.

The Thunder's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 33 points along with five assists and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander had some trouble finding his footing against the Pelicans on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Chet Holmgren, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Thunder are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Pelicans 2-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Thunder can extend their lead or if the Pelicans can make up some ground.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.