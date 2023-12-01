Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: San Antonio 3-15, New Orleans 10-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Spurs took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pelicans, who come in off a win.

Even though the Pelicans have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. New Orleans came out on top against Philadelphia by a score of 124-114.

Zion Williamson had an outrageously good game as he scored 33 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 13th straight loss. They fell just short of Atlanta by a score of 137-135. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The losing side was boosted by Jeremy Sochan, who scored 33 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Victor Wembanyama was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hawks only posted 24.

New Orleans now has a winning record of 10-9. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-15 record this season.

While only the Pelicans took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be San Antonio's 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-10-1 against the spread).

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Spurs , though, as they've been averaging 16.2 per game. Given the Pelicans' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 12.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.