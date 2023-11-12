Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Charlotte 2-5, New York 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

What to Know

The Hornets and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. The Charlotte Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the New York Knicks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The Hornets pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 10-point favorite Knicks.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 25 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact the Hornets proved on Friday. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 124-117.

The Hornets got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Gordon Hayward out in front who earned 27 points along with 9 assists and 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Mark Williams, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 20 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York made easy work of San Antonio on Wednesday and carried off a 126-105 victory. The Knicks pushed the score to 99-72 by the end of the third, a deficit the Spurs cut but never quite recovered from.

The Knicks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was RJ Barrett, who earned 24 points along with 6 assists. Julius Randle was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 3-5 and New York to 4-4.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when expected to win.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Hornets haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.2 points per game. It's a different story for the Knicks , though, as they've been averaging only 107.1 per game. The only thing between the Hornets and another offensive beatdown is the Knicks. Will they be able to keep them contained? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

New York is a big 10-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

Series History

New York and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.