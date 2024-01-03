Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Chicago 15-20, New York 18-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ABC

What to Know

The Bulls have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Madison Square Garden. The Bulls might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Tuesday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 110-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Philadelphia. The Bulls were down 98-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Knicks had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They snuck past Minnesota with a 112-106 win on Monday.

Julius Randle was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 39 points along with nine rebounds.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 15-20. As for New York, their victory bumped their record up to 18-15.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls barely slipped by the Knicks when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 118-117. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Knicks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 9.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knicks, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.