1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Knicks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Knicks are up 36-33 over the Pacers.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks

Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, New York 50-32

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 1, Indiana 0

On Wednesday, the New York Knicks will face off against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff match at 8:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Pacers are out to put a dent in the Knicks' postseason run, something the Pacers tried (and failed) to do on Monday. The Knicks secured a 121-117 W over the Pacers.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Brunson led the charge by scoring 43 points along with six assists and six rebounds. That means Brunson has scored a third or more of the Knicks' points for five games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Hart, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Knicks are winning the series right now, leading the Pacers 1-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Knicks can scoop up another win or if the Pacers can turn things around.

Odds

New York is a 4.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.