1st Quarter Report
Only three more quarters stand between the Knicks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Knicks are up 36-33 over the Pacers.
If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around.
Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks
Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, New York 50-32Current Series Standings: New York 1, Indiana 0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $359.00
What to Know
On Wednesday, the New York Knicks will face off against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff match at 8:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Pacers are out to put a dent in the Knicks' postseason run, something the Pacers tried (and failed) to do on Monday. The Knicks secured a 121-117 W over the Pacers.
The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Brunson led the charge by scoring 43 points along with six assists and six rebounds. That means Brunson has scored a third or more of the Knicks' points for five games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Hart, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds.
The Knicks are winning the series right now, leading the Pacers 1-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Knicks can scoop up another win or if the Pacers can turn things around.
Odds
New York is a 4.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 220.5 points.
Series History
New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- May 06, 2024 - New York 121 vs. Indiana 117
- Feb 10, 2024 - Indiana 125 vs. New York 111
- Feb 01, 2024 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 30, 2023 - Indiana 140 vs. New York 126
- Apr 09, 2023 - Indiana 141 vs. New York 136
- Apr 05, 2023 - New York 138 vs. Indiana 129
- Jan 11, 2023 - New York 119 vs. Indiana 113
- Dec 18, 2022 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 106
- Jan 04, 2022 - New York 104 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. New York 102