Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Indiana 27-21, New York 31-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $79.00

What to Know

Two dominant guards in Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The New York Knicks will be playing at home against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will be looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.

Last Tuesday, New York didn't have too much trouble with the Jazz at home as they won 118-103. The Knicks pushed the score to 93-73 by the end of the third, a deficit the Jazz cut but never quite recovered from.

The Knicks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Donte DiVincenzo, who went 9 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 4 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Brunson, who almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Celtics didn't disappoint and broke past the 249 point over/under on Tuesday. Indiana took a 129-124 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Celtics. The Pacers' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite the defeat, the Pacers got a solid performance out of Aaron Nesmith, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Nesmith pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Pacers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Celtics only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

New York pushed their record up to 31-17 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 118.8 points per game. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 27-21.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-3 against the spread).

Odds

New York is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.