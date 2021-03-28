Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Denver
Current Records: Atlanta 23-22; Denver 27-18
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. Denver has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Nuggets didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 113-108 victory. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who had 37 points and nine assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Atlanta strolled past the Golden State Warriors with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 124-108. Power forward John Collins continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds.
Denver came up short against Atlanta in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 123-115. Maybe the Nuggets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won eight out of their last 11 games against Denver.
- Feb 21, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Denver 115
- Jan 06, 2020 - Denver 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Nov 12, 2019 - Atlanta 125 vs. Denver 121
- Dec 08, 2018 - Atlanta 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 15, 2018 - Denver 138 vs. Atlanta 93
- Jan 10, 2018 - Atlanta 110 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 27, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 100
- Feb 08, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 23, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 17, 2016 - Atlanta 116 vs. Denver 98
- Jan 25, 2016 - Atlanta 119 vs. Denver 105