Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Denver

Current Records: Atlanta 23-22; Denver 27-18

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. Denver has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Nuggets didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 113-108 victory. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who had 37 points and nine assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Atlanta strolled past the Golden State Warriors with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 124-108. Power forward John Collins continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds.

Denver came up short against Atlanta in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 123-115. Maybe the Nuggets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 11 games against Denver.