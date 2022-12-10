Who's Playing

Utah @ Denver

Current Records: Utah 15-13; Denver 15-10

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Utah and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Ball Arena. The Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.89 points per matchup.

Utah came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, falling 118-108. The top scorers for Utah were shooting guard Malik Beasley (23 points) and point guard Jordan Clarkson (21 points).

Meanwhile, Denver skirted by the Portland Trail Blazers 121-120 on Thursday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Jamal Murray as the clock expired. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 33 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.

Denver's win lifted them to 15-10 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 15-13. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if the Jazz bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.79

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 21 out of their last 35 games against Denver.