Who's Playing
Utah @ Denver
Current Records: Utah 15-13; Denver 15-10
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Utah and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Ball Arena. The Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.89 points per matchup.
Utah came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, falling 118-108. The top scorers for Utah were shooting guard Malik Beasley (23 points) and point guard Jordan Clarkson (21 points).
Meanwhile, Denver skirted by the Portland Trail Blazers 121-120 on Thursday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Jamal Murray as the clock expired. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 33 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.
Denver's win lifted them to 15-10 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 15-13. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if the Jazz bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.79
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 21 out of their last 35 games against Denver.
- Oct 28, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Utah 101
- Oct 19, 2022 - Utah 123 vs. Denver 102
- Feb 02, 2022 - Utah 108 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 16, 2022 - Utah 125 vs. Denver 102
- Jan 05, 2022 - Utah 115 vs. Denver 109
- Oct 26, 2021 - Utah 122 vs. Denver 110
- May 07, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. Denver 120
- Jan 31, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Utah 117
- Jan 17, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Denver 105
- Sep 01, 2020 - Denver 80 vs. Utah 78
- Aug 30, 2020 - Denver 119 vs. Utah 107
- Aug 25, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Utah 107
- Aug 23, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Denver 127
- Aug 21, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Denver 87
- Aug 19, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Denver 105
- Aug 17, 2020 - Denver 135 vs. Utah 125
- Aug 08, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Utah 132
- Feb 05, 2020 - Denver 98 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 30, 2020 - Denver 106 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 09, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 28, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 23, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 03, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 05, 2018 - Denver 99 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 26, 2017 - Denver 107 vs. Utah 83
- Nov 28, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 77
- Oct 18, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 24, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 03, 2016 - Utah 105 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 23, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Denver 83
- Nov 20, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 10, 2016 - Utah 100 vs. Denver 84
- Feb 03, 2016 - Utah 85 vs. Denver 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Denver 88
- Nov 05, 2015 - Utah 96 vs. Denver 84