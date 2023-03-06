Who's Playing

Toronto @ Denver

Current Records: Toronto 32-33; Denver 45-19

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Denver Nuggets. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Raptors ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 116-109 win over the Washington Wizards. The score was all tied up at the break 53-53, but Toronto was the better team in the second half. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (26 points) and point guard Fred VanVleet (25 points) were the top scorers for Toronto. Gary Trent Jr.'s performance made up for a slower matchup against Washington this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 113-97. Denver's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Michael Porter Jr., who had 26 points along with eight rebounds, and center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 18 boards, and ten dimes. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Toronto is now 32-33 while the Nuggets sit at 45-19. Two stats to keep an eye on: Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 50.90% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against Toronto.