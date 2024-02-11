Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Magic and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After two quarters, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Magic lead 52-50 over the Bulls.

If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 29-24 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 25-28 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Chicago 25-27, Orlando 28-24

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $68.00

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kia Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Grizzlies, taking the game 118-110. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulls.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bulls to victory, but perhaps none more so than DeMar DeRozan, who scored 30 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.9% better than the opposition, a fact the Magic proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 127-111 win over San Antonio. The victory was just what the Magic needed coming off of a 121-95 loss in their prior matchup.

Franz Wagner had an outrageously good game as he scored 34 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. He didn't help the Magic's cause all that much against the Heat on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Chicago pushed their record up to 25-27 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Orlando, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 28-24 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Orlando.

Odds

Orlando is a 4.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 219 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.