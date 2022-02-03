Through 3 Quarters

The Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers are deadlocked at 88-88 after three quarters, promising an exciting conclusion. Power forward Wendell Carter Jr. has led the way so far for Orlando, as he has posted a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Indiana

Current Records: Orlando 11-41; Indiana 19-33

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 4-17 against the Indiana Pacers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Magic might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Orlando might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Orlando received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 126-115 to the Chicago Bulls. Orlando's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Wendell Carter Jr., who had 24 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, and point guard Cole Anthony, who had 20 points and nine assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday. Indiana's power forward Isaiah Jackson was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.

The Magic are now 11-41 while the Pacers sit at 19-33. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando has only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Indiana has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Pacers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indiana have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Orlando.

Injury Report for Indiana

Goga Bitadze: Out (Foot)

Oshae Brissett: Out (Ankle)

Domantas Sabonis: Out (Covid-19)

Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Achilles)

T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)

Myles Turner: Out (Foot)

T.J. McConnell: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Orlando