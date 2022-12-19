Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ New Orleans
Current Records: Milwaukee 21-8; New Orleans 18-11
What to Know
After three games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The Pelicans were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 118-114 to the Phoenix Suns. New Orleans was up 63-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Zion Williamson, who had 30 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, everything went Milwaukee's way against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday as they made off with a 123-97 victory. The oddsmakers were on Milwaukee's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Power forward Bobby Portis (22 points) and point guard Jrue Holiday (21 points) were the top scorers for Milwaukee.
The Pelicans are now 18-11 while the Bucks sit at 21-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.3 on average. But Milwaukee enters the contest with only 108.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.85
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 136 vs. New Orleans 113
- Dec 17, 2021 - New Orleans 116 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Feb 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 29, 2021 - New Orleans 131 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Feb 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 120 vs. New Orleans 108
- Dec 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 12, 2019 - Milwaukee 130 vs. New Orleans 113
- Dec 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. New Orleans 115
- Feb 25, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Dec 13, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 10, 2016 - New Orleans 112 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. New Orleans 113
- Mar 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 103 vs. New Orleans 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Milwaukee 99