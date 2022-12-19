Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ New Orleans

Current Records: Milwaukee 21-8; New Orleans 18-11

What to Know

After three games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Pelicans were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 118-114 to the Phoenix Suns. New Orleans was up 63-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Zion Williamson, who had 30 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, everything went Milwaukee's way against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday as they made off with a 123-97 victory. The oddsmakers were on Milwaukee's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Power forward Bobby Portis (22 points) and point guard Jrue Holiday (21 points) were the top scorers for Milwaukee.

The Pelicans are now 18-11 while the Bucks sit at 21-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.3 on average. But Milwaukee enters the contest with only 108.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.85

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.