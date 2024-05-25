Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals has the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers hosting the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics on Saturday. The Celtics defended their home court in the first two matchups, winning both games. On Thursday, Boston outlasted the Pacers 126-110. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out for the Celtics. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Indiana.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Boston is the 7-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds. The over/under for total points is 222.5. Before making any Pacers vs. Celtics picks, be sure to check out what legendary SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall has to say.

Marshall, who was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter, has seen a vast array of editorial work featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall has crushed his NBA picks this season for SportsLine members, entering this matchup on a 193-142 run that has returned more than $3,700 for $100 players. Anybody following is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Pacers vs. Celtics and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are the NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -7

Pacers vs. Celtics over/under: 222.5 points

Pacers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -278, Indiana +223

BOS: 18-10 ATS when spread is between -5.5 and -8.5 this season

IND: 8-3-1 ATS as home underdog this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown isn't shying away from the limelight this postseason. Brown's offensive game plan is versatile but impactful from all three levels. He's getting to all his spots on the floor with ease. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Brown averages 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. In the Game 2 win, he had 40 points and five boards.

Guard Derrick White is a solid floor spacer and shot creator in the backcourt. White has impressive touch on his jumpers with nice court vision as a passer. The Colorado product logs 18.3 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. In Thursday's win over Indiana, White dropped 23 points, six assists and went 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam is a consistent scorer for Indiana. Siakam excels at getting downhill to attack the rim but has a jumper to stretch the floor. The New Mexico State product leads the team in scoring (21.7) and rebounds (7.7). In the Game 2 loss, Siakam totaled 28 points and five boards.

Center Myles Turner has been an athletic force in the frontcourt. Turner can certainly knock down 3-pointers while being a solid rim protector around the basket. In the 2024 postseason, Turner puts up 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and a team-high 1.7 blocks per game. In Game 1, the 28-year-old had 23 points and 10 boards.

