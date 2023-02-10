Who's Playing

Cleveland @ New Orleans

Current Records: Cleveland 35-22; New Orleans 29-27

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Smoothie King Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Cleveland took their matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday by a conclusive 113-85 score. The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was able to grind out a solid victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, winning 116-107. The Pelicans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 30 points and eight assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Cleveland up to 35-22 and New Orleans to 29-27. The Cavaliers are 20-14 after wins this season, New Orleans 16-12.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.50

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.