Through 1 Quarter

Although the Orlando Magic were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. They currently hold a 27-26 lead over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Orlando hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer.

This is the first time the Magic have been ahead going into the second quarter in the past six games.

Who's Playing

Orlando @ New Orleans

Current Records: Orlando 16-31; New Orleans 21-25

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-8 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Pelicans will take on Orlando at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like Orlando's 133-127 win from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

New Orleans didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Boston Celtics on Monday, but they still walked away with a 115-109 victory. New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson did his thing and had 28 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando bagged a 103-96 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 51-37 deficit. Power forward Chuma Okeke (18 points) was the top scorer for the Magic.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

New Orleans is now 21-25 while Orlando sits at 16-31. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans ranks third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Orlando has only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if New Orleans' 5.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Orlando have won eight out of their last ten games against New Orleans.

Aug 13, 2020 - Orlando 133 vs. New Orleans 127

Dec 15, 2019 - Orlando 130 vs. New Orleans 119

Mar 20, 2019 - Orlando 119 vs. New Orleans 96

Feb 12, 2019 - Orlando 118 vs. New Orleans 88

Dec 22, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Orlando 97

Oct 30, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. New Orleans 99

Jan 18, 2017 - New Orleans 118 vs. Orlando 98

Nov 16, 2016 - Orlando 89 vs. New Orleans 82

Dec 28, 2015 - Orlando 104 vs. New Orleans 89

Nov 03, 2015 - Orlando 103 vs. New Orleans 94

Injury Report for New Orleans

Brandon Ingram: Out (Toe)

Lonzo Ball: Out (Hip)

Zion Williamson: Out (Thumb)

Injury Report for Orlando