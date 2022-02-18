Through 1 Quarter

The Dallas Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are in control with a 48-27 lead over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Mavericks have been led by point guard Luka Doncic, who so far has 19 points and four assists in addition to five boards and one block. A double-double would be Doncic's third in a row.

New Orleans has been relying on center Jonas Valanciunas, who has ten points along with four rebounds, and center Jaxson Hayes, who has eight points along with five rebounds. Hayes does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ New Orleans

Current Records: Dallas 34-24; New Orleans 23-35

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks are on the road again on Thursday and play against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Smoothie King Center. Dallas will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, winning 107-99. Dallas' power forward Maxi Kleber filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points along with six rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the game between New Orleans and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with New Orleans falling 121-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard CJ McCollum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 14 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.

Injury Report for New Orleans

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Dallas