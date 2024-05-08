New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson is likely to miss the rest of the team's 2024 playoff run after sustaining a stress injury to his left ankle. Mitchell is set to be reevaluated in 6-8 weeks. A six-week return timeline just barely leaves the door open for a potential return at the end of the NBA Finals. Robinson has been dealing with an ankle issue throughout the season and originally just ruled out of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers for "left ankle injury management."

Robinson's lengthy absence is a tough blow for a Knicks team that struggles with depth, particularly in the frontcourt.

Robinson underwent surgery on the ankle in December, and was originally expected to miss the remainder of the season. He was able to return in late March, however, and assumed the back-up center role behind Isaiah Hartenstein, who made the position his own during Robinson's absence.

Then, in Game 3 of the Knicks' first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Robinson was on the receiving end of a number of questionable plays by Joel Embiid. He left the arena that night in a walking boot and did not play in Game 4 of that series. Robinson has played in every game since then, but was ineffective in his 12 minutes of action in Game 1 against the Pacers, and finished with two points, two rebounds and three fouls.

Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic are both out for the season for the Knicks. Neither is a center, of course, but they would at least give head coach Tom Thibodeau some small-ball options.

Thibodeau will likely turn to Precious Achiuwa to take some of Robinson's minutes. The fourth-year forward came over from the Toronto Raptors in the RJ Barrett-OG Anunoby deal, and was a solid contributor off the bench during the regular season. In the playoffs, however, he has only gotten a chance when Robinson has been hurt.

His most significant impact came in Game 4 against the Sixers, when he had some nice defensive moments in the team's dramatic victory to go up 3-1.