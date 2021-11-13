Through 3 Quarters

The Brooklyn Nets were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans 95-86.

Brooklyn has been led by point guard James Harden, who so far has shot 5-for-8 from downtown and has posted a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes in addition to five rebounds.

New Orleans has been relying on the performance of small forward Garrett Temple, who has 17 points along with five boards.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ New Orleans

Current Records: Brooklyn 8-4; New Orleans 1-11

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Brooklyn Nets since Oct. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. New Orleans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Brooklyn at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Smoothie King Center. If the matchup is anything like the Nets' 134-129 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

New Orleans came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, falling 108-100. Despite the defeat, New Orleans got a solid performance out of shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Brooklyn over the Orlando Magic every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Brooklyn claimed a resounding 123-90 victory over Orlando on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established a 94-75 advantage. Their power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 30 points in addition to five boards. The game made it KD's third in a row with at least 30 points.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

New Orleans is now 1-11 while the Nets sit at 8-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pelicans have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Brooklyn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.24

Odds

The Nets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nets, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans and Brooklyn both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Apr 20, 2021 - Brooklyn 134 vs. New Orleans 129

Apr 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 139 vs. New Orleans 111

Dec 17, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. New Orleans 101

Nov 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. New Orleans 125

Jan 02, 2019 - Brooklyn 126 vs. New Orleans 121

Oct 26, 2018 - New Orleans 117 vs. Brooklyn 115

Feb 10, 2018 - New Orleans 138 vs. Brooklyn 128

Dec 27, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Brooklyn 113

Jan 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 143 vs. New Orleans 114

Jan 12, 2017 - New Orleans 104 vs. Brooklyn 95

Apr 03, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Brooklyn 87

Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Brooklyn 103

Injury Report for New Orleans

Brandon Ingram: Out (Hip)

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Daulton Hommes: Out (Leg)

Injury Report for Brooklyn