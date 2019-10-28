Pelicans vs. Warriors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 0-3; Golden State 0-2
Last Season Records: New Orleans 33-49; Golden State 57-25
What to Know
New Orleans will take on Golden State at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at home. New Orleans is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.
It was all tied up 61-61 at halftime, but the Pelicans were not quite Houston's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Pelicans fell just short of Houston by a score of 126-123. SG JJ Redick had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with 14 points and turned the ball over five times in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, with Golden State's effective field goal percentage at 35.33% and Oklahoma City's at 65.19%, it's no surprise who came out ahead on Sunday. The Warriors have to be aching after a bruising 120-92 defeat to Oklahoma City. The Warriors were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-37.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.65
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.
- Apr 09, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 16, 2019 - Golden State 147 vs. New Orleans 140
- Oct 31, 2018 - Golden State 131 vs. New Orleans 121
- May 08, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 104
- May 06, 2018 - Golden State 118 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 04, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Golden State 100
- May 01, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 28, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 07, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Golden State 120
- Dec 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 115
- Nov 25, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Oct 20, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Apr 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Dec 13, 2016 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 07, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Oct 28, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 14, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Oct 31, 2015 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 120
- Oct 27, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. New Orleans 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LeBron evacuates home due to wildfire
The Lakers star was forced to evacuate his home over the weekend
-
Report: Butler will debut against Hawks
Butler will play his first game for the Miami Heat on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks
-
Warriors offense is broken two games in
If the Warriors can't score, they can't win
-
Trae Young an All-Star? Hawks playoffs?
Young has been out of his mind to start the season
-
NBA Power Rankings: 76ers start on top
You probably wouldn't have predicted a few of the teams at the top of the list after a wild...
-
Cousins could return to Lakers this year
The front end of the 9-12 month ACL recovery timeline would put Cousins back in late May, or...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans