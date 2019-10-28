Pelicans vs. Warriors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 0-3; Golden State 0-2

Last Season Records: New Orleans 33-49; Golden State 57-25

What to Know

New Orleans will take on Golden State at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at home. New Orleans is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

It was all tied up 61-61 at halftime, but the Pelicans were not quite Houston's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Pelicans fell just short of Houston by a score of 126-123. SG JJ Redick had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with 14 points and turned the ball over five times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, with Golden State's effective field goal percentage at 35.33% and Oklahoma City's at 65.19%, it's no surprise who came out ahead on Sunday. The Warriors have to be aching after a bruising 120-92 defeat to Oklahoma City. The Warriors were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-37.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.65

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.