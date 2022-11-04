Who's Playing

Golden State @ New Orleans

Current Records: Golden State 3-6; New Orleans 4-3

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.22 points per game before their contest Friday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Smoothie King Center. Bragging rights belong to Golden State for now since they're up 23-6 across their past 29 matchups.

The Warriors lost a heartbreaker to the Orlando Magic when they met in March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Golden State was just a bucket shy of a win and fell 130-129 to Orlando. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and nine dimes.

Speaking of close games: New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-117. Despite their loss, the Pelicans got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. power forward Zion Williamson, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to five boards, was the best among equals.

The Warriors are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans



CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.49

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 23 out of their last 29 games against New Orleans.